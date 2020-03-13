Honor Flight trip postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Honor Flight Mission 15, scheduled for May 2, has been rescheduled for September 26.

Honor Flight Syracuse flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to see memorials for the conflict in which they served.

In a statement to the news media Friday afternoon organizers said “This decision was not made lightly, but upon review of evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health departments of the District of Columbia and Arlington, Virginia, the growing incidence of coronavirus infections presents too great a risk to the elderly population we serve. “

Veterans or their guardians who have been notified they are on Mission 15 will be contacted with details about the rescheduled trip.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9