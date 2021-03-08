Hospitalization and infection rates continuing to decline, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

He said that 4,830 patients were hospitalized statewide and 1,005 patients were in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate was at 3.62% Monday and there were 64 COVID-related deaths in a one-day time span.

“The hospitalization and infection rates in New York are declining every day, and New York is now in the middle of a long-awaited reopening,” Cuomo said.

Monday’s data is summarized as follows:

Test Results Reported – 146,456

– 146,456 Total Positive – 5,309

– 5,309 Percent Positive – 3.62%

– 3.62% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%

– 3.19% Patient Hospitalization – 4,830 (+41)

– 4,830 (+41) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -477

– -477 Patients Newly Admitted – 474

– 474 Hospital Counties – 53

– 53 Number ICU – 1,005 (+6)

– 1,005 (+6) Number ICU with Intubation – 669 (-13)

– 669 (-13) Total Discharges – 150,473 (+373)

– 150,473 (+373) Deaths – 64

– 64 Total Deaths – 39,093

The governor’s office said it is important to note that data reported early in the week is often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend.

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 101 0.01% 34% Central New York 47 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 156 0.01% 41% Long Island 818 0.03% 35% Mid-Hudson 490 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 69 0.01% 40% New York City 2,872 0.03% 31% North Country 45 0.01% 59% Southern Tier 86 0.01% 51% Western New York 146 0.01% 37% Statewide 4,830 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 226 194 18% Central New York 262 167 34% Finger Lakes 397 244 36% Long Island 849 639 24% Mid-Hudson 684 396 41% Mohawk Valley 97 68 31% New York City 2,605 1,992 23% North Country 53 26 56% Southern Tier 126 55 52% Western New York 545 289 41% Statewide 5,844 4,070 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 1.96% 1.94% 1.97% Central New York 0.91% 0.90% 0.94% Finger Lakes 1.80% 1.71% 1.72% Long Island 4.19% 4.30% 4.28% Mid-Hudson 4.19% 4.23% 4.27% Mohawk Valley 1.60% 1.52% 1.51% New York City 3.94% 4.01% 4.00% North Country 2.62% 2.55% 2.54% Southern Tier 0.75% 0.74% 0.79% Western New York 1.94% 1.99% 1.95% Statewide 3.15% 3.19% 3.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Bronx 5.11% 4.86% 4.71% Brooklyn 4.25% 4.14% 3.98% Manhattan 2.73% 2.65% 2.53% Queens 4.23% 4.21% 4.13% Staten Island 4.62% 4.48% 4.35%

Of the 1,686,478 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,302 63 Allegany 2,936 6 Broome 15,497 36 Cattaraugus 4,500 1 Cayuga 5,441 3 Chautauqua 7,455 12 Chemung 6,491 10 Chenango 2,505 3 Clinton 3,803 15 Columbia 3,460 4 Cortland 3,250 9 Delaware 1,605 15 Dutchess 23,084 78 Erie 66,987 169 Essex 1,371 7 Franklin 2,187 11 Fulton 3,452 12 Genesee 4,491 8 Greene 2,713 4 Hamilton 286 0 Herkimer 4,613 4 Jefferson 4,920 10 Lewis 2,107 4 Livingston 3,614 3 Madison 3,898 2 Monroe 53,517 126 Montgomery 3,269 10 Nassau 153,099 453 Niagara 15,590 36 NYC 741,648 2,747 Oneida 19,962 34 Onondaga 32,857 59 Ontario 5,925 11 Orange 38,307 113 Orleans 2,481 4 Oswego 6,141 22 Otsego 2,499 13 Putnam 8,592 27 Rensselaer 9,275 42 Rockland 39,805 132 Saratoga 12,274 29 Schenectady 11,053 14 Schoharie 1,254 3 Schuyler 874 1 Seneca 1,657 2 St. Lawrence 5,726 25 Steuben 5,598 14 Suffolk 167,049 552 Sullivan 4,899 8 Tioga 2,869 5 Tompkins 3,529 6 Ulster 10,357 26 Warren 2,917 4 Washington 2,412 6 Wayne 4,552 12 Westchester 110,600 270 Wyoming 2,898 13 Yates 1,025 1

Yesterday, 64 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,093. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: