(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is urging residents to be cautious after the new subvariant of omicron has put a strain on area health care facilities.

“Hospitals are stressed, to give perspective at Upstate today COVID patients make up 7% of their total patients. Please be cautious,” McMahon tweeted Thursday. He also asked people to consider getting their booster shots.

Currently, 126 people are in the hospital with COVID-19. It is the highest number of hospitalizations in Onondaga County since February 11, when 128 residents were hospitalized. McMahon also notes that ten of those patients are in the ICU, which is up two from Wednesday’s numbers.

And while there are no new hospital deaths to report, McMahon said the state is reporting one new nursing home death related to COVID-19.

280 people tested positive via lab tests Thursday with 126 at-home test cases as well, according to McMahon.

If you want KN95 masks or at home test kits, email testkitsandmasks@ongov.net.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Thursday.

“We must continue to use the tools we have available to us to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Be sure to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible – it is the best suit of armor to prevent serious illness. If you don’t feel well be sure to get tested, and talk to your doctor about available treatments if you test positive.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 48.81

– 48.81 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 34.51

– 34.51 Test Results Reported – 142,684

– 142,684 Total Positive – 9,538

9,538 Percent Positive – 6.33%**

6.33%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.87%**

– 6.87%** Patient Hospitalization – 1,781 (+7)

– 1,781 (+7) Patients Newly Admitted – 356

– 356 Patients in ICU – 190 (-3)

– 190 (-3) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 69 (+6)

– 69 (+6) Total Discharges – 295,920 (+332)

– 295,920 (+332) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17

– 17 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,445

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,755

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,283,279

– 38,283,279 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 27,932

– 27,932 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 190,814

– 190,814 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.4%

– 92.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.7%

– 83.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.8%

– 86.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%

– 83.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%

– 73.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%

– 81.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.1%

– 74.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%

– 90.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Monday, April 25, 2022 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Capital Region 38.05 40.07 42.33 Central New York 51.36 50.42 49.54 Finger Lakes 43.58 44.95 45.84 Long Island 29.53 31.15 35.05 Mid-Hudson 28.31 29.43 30.47 Mohawk Valley 47.19 47.25 50.78 New York City 26.63 24.50 26.20 North Country 32.22 33.24 34.92 Southern Tier 47.41 48.77 51.25 Western New York 46.58 49.41 52.74 Statewide 32.63 32.50 34.51

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, April 25, 2022 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Capital Region 12.01% 12.46% 12.22% Central New York 11.89% 11.66% 11.14% Finger Lakes 13.83% 13.93% 13.57% Long Island 6.70% 6.93% 7.23% Mid-Hudson 5.32% 5.33% 5.16% Mohawk Valley 10.24% 10.33% 10.09% New York City 4.89% 4.48% 4.22% North Country 8.65% 8.88% 9.27% Southern Tier 9.86% 10.13% 10.02% Western New York 15.78% 16.54% 17.04% Statewide 7.12% 7.09% 6.87%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Monday, April 25, 2022 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Bronx 3.28% 2.68% 2.72% Kings 4.59% 4.30% 3.83% New York 5.22% 4.70% 4.47% Queens 5.62% 5.27% 5.03% Richmond 6.23% 5.64% 5.57%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 9,538 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,127,560. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 61,276 162 Allegany 9,077 14 Broome 47,559 171 Cattaraugus 15,757 32 Cayuga 17,031 31 Chautauqua 23,907 31 Chemung 21,998 64 Chenango 9,607 18 Clinton 17,457 50 Columbia 10,381 25 Cortland 11,123 30 Delaware 8,058 15 Dutchess 65,438 103 Erie 218,133 870 Essex 5,906 12 Franklin 9,798 24 Fulton 13,098 52 Genesee 14,038 37 Greene 8,869 16 Hamilton 904 3 Herkimer 14,447 34 Jefferson 20,760 52 Lewis 6,275 11 Livingston 11,995 28 Madison 13,950 42 Monroe 158,862 457 Montgomery 12,199 30 Nassau 414,671 835 Niagara 49,406 109 NYC 2,358,763 3,104 Oneida 56,495 202 Onondaga 118,997 321 Ontario 20,965 66 Orange 108,887 153 Orleans 8,855 21 Oswego 28,074 57 Otsego 10,337 31 Putnam 24,267 43 Rensselaer 32,679 105 Rockland 94,229 99 Saratoga 48,038 149 Schenectady 34,034 74 Schoharie 5,177 12 Schuyler 3,656 8 Seneca 6,240 10 St. Lawrence 22,072 55 Steuben 20,538 58 Suffolk 435,366 765 Sullivan 18,830 29 Tioga 11,310 38 Tompkins 20,178 91 Ulster 32,827 71 Warren 14,138 44 Washington 12,415 44 Wayne 17,971 61 Westchester 258,178 441 Wyoming 8,494 17 Yates 3,570 11

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 146 98 67.1% 48 32.9% Central New York 139 84 60.4% 55 39.6% Finger Lakes 325 128 39.4% 197 60.6% Long Island 211 96 45.5% 115 54.5% Mid-Hudson 148 79 53.4% 69 46.6% Mohawk Valley 51 23 45.1% 28 54.9% New York City 459 160 34.9% 299 65.1% North Country 46 22 47.8% 24 52.2% Southern Tier 108 45 41.7% 63 58.3% Western New York 148 76 51.4% 72 48.6% Statewide 1,781 811 45.5% 970 54.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 17 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,445. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 1 Genesee 1 Kings 2 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 New York 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 2 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Rockland 1 St. Lawrence 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,013 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,932 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: