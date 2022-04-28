(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is urging residents to be cautious after the new subvariant of omicron has put a strain on area health care facilities. 

“Hospitals are stressed, to give perspective at Upstate today COVID patients make up 7% of their total patients. Please be cautious,” McMahon tweeted Thursday. He also asked people to consider getting their booster shots. 

Currently, 126 people are in the hospital with COVID-19. It is the highest number of hospitalizations in Onondaga County since February 11, when 128 residents were hospitalized. McMahon also notes that ten of those patients are in the ICU, which is up two from Wednesday’s numbers. 

And while there are no new hospital deaths to report, McMahon said the state is reporting one new nursing home death related to COVID-19. 

280 people tested positive via lab tests Thursday with 126 at-home test cases as well, according to McMahon.

If you want KN95 masks or at home test kits, email testkitsandmasks@ongov.net. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Thursday.   

“We must continue to use the tools we have available to us to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Be sure to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible – it is the best suit of armor to prevent serious illness. If you don’t feel well be sure to get tested, and talk to your doctor about available treatments if you test positive.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 48.81
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 34.51
  • Test Results Reported – 142,684
  • Total Positive – 9,538
  • Percent Positive – 6.33%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.87%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,781 (+7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 356
  • Patients in ICU – 190 (-3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 69 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 295,920 (+332)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,445

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,755

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,283,279
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 27,932
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 190,814
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.8%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Monday, April 25, 2022Tuesday, April 26, 2022Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Capital Region  38.0540.0742.33
Central New York  51.3650.4249.54
Finger Lakes  43.5844.9545.84
Long Island  29.5331.1535.05
Mid-Hudson  28.3129.4330.47
Mohawk Valley  47.1947.2550.78
New York City  26.6324.5026.20
North Country  32.2233.2434.92
Southern Tier  47.4148.7751.25
Western New York  46.5849.4152.74
Statewide  32.6332.5034.51

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionMonday, April 25, 2022Tuesday, April 26, 2022Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Capital Region12.01%12.46%12.22%
Central New York11.89%11.66%11.14%
Finger Lakes13.83%13.93%13.57%
Long Island6.70%6.93%7.23%
Mid-Hudson5.32%5.33%5.16%
Mohawk Valley10.24%10.33%10.09%
New York City4.89%4.48%4.22%
North Country8.65%8.88%9.27%
Southern Tier9.86%10.13%10.02%
Western New York15.78%16.54%17.04%
Statewide7.12%7.09%6.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCMonday, April 25, 2022Tuesday, April 26, 2022Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Bronx3.28%2.68%2.72%
Kings4.59%4.30%3.83%
New York5.22%4.70%4.47%
Queens5.62%5.27%5.03%
Richmond6.23%5.64%5.57%

Yesterday 9,538 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,127,560. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany61,276162
Allegany9,07714
Broome47,559171
Cattaraugus15,75732
Cayuga17,03131
Chautauqua23,90731
Chemung21,99864
Chenango9,60718
Clinton17,45750
Columbia10,38125
Cortland11,12330
Delaware8,05815
Dutchess65,438103
Erie218,133870
Essex5,90612
Franklin9,79824
Fulton13,09852
Genesee14,03837
Greene8,86916
Hamilton9043
Herkimer14,44734
Jefferson20,76052
Lewis6,27511
Livingston11,99528
Madison13,95042
Monroe158,862457
Montgomery12,19930
Nassau414,671835
Niagara49,406109
NYC2,358,7633,104
Oneida56,495202
Onondaga118,997321
Ontario20,96566
Orange108,887153
Orleans8,85521
Oswego28,07457
Otsego10,33731
Putnam24,26743
Rensselaer32,679105
Rockland94,22999
Saratoga48,038149
Schenectady34,03474
Schoharie5,17712
Schuyler3,6568
Seneca6,24010
St. Lawrence22,07255
Steuben20,53858
Suffolk435,366765
Sullivan18,83029
Tioga11,31038
Tompkins20,17891
Ulster32,82771
Warren14,13844
Washington12,41544
Wayne17,97161
Westchester258,178441
Wyoming8,49417
Yates3,57011

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1469867.1%4832.9%
Central New York1398460.4%5539.6%
Finger Lakes32512839.4%19760.6%
Long Island2119645.5%11554.5%
Mid-Hudson1487953.4%6946.6%
Mohawk Valley512345.1%2854.9%
New York City45916034.9%29965.1%
North Country462247.8%2452.2%
Southern Tier1084541.7%6358.3%
Western New York1487651.4%7248.6%
Statewide1,78181145.5%97054.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, 17 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,445. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

CountyNew Deaths                                   
Bronx1
Erie1
Genesee1
Kings2
Monroe1
Nassau1
New York1
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga2
Orange1
Oswego1
Rockland1
St. Lawrence1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.      

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit ouwebsite for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

Yesterday, 3,013 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,932 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region972,153130889,346158  
Central New York650,37280602,183100  
Finger Lakes870,517194808,196118  
Long Island2,204,8143721,963,845394  
Mid-Hudson1,724,5693671,514,410332  
Mohawk Valley327,41941304,90048  
New York City8,095,5071,5377,183,8571,467  
North Country307,50831278,41344  
Southern Tier443,351104406,530102  
Western New York961,503157885,527169  
Statewide16,557,7133,01314,837,2072,932  
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region516,0722,34411,036   
Central New York351,2191,4048,740   
Finger Lakes542,6442,27412,416   
Long Island1,247,1703,30434,391   
Mid-Hudson966,3953,27229,758   
Mohawk Valley181,9466533,761   
New York City3,221,7627,21271,001   
North Country163,8236974,056   
Southern Tier243,9021,0824,884   
Western New York580,4852,34212,845   
Statewide8,015,41824,584192,888   