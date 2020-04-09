Hotel industry has taken a massive hit due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — The hotel industry has taken a massive hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Data from a hospitality analytics company found that only about 20 percent of hotel rooms in the United States were occupied between March 29 and April 4.
That is 68 percent less than this same time last year.
Analysts believe hotel occupancy may drop even more as people continue to follow stay-at-home orders.
