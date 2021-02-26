Hotel workers can be vaccinated as part of phase 1B

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Vaccine eligibility has expanded to include hotel workers. Governo Andrew Cuomo says they can now be vaccinated as part of phase 1B.

Cuomo said many hotels serve as quarantine spots for people who are COVID-positive to isolate from family, resulting in hotel staff being regularly exposed to the virus. 

Cuomo is giving local governments the final say in adding hotel workers to the priority mix.

