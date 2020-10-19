How does New York State’s COVID-19 positivity rate compare to the rest of the US?

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke with the media about the positive percentage rate of coronavirus and how New York State compares to the rest of the United States.

Cuomo mentioned that New York State’s positive coronavirus cases have been hovering around 1% for weeks. But how does that compare to the rest of the United States? Here are some of the infection rates of other states:

Iowa: 50%

South Dakota: 36%

Idaho: 29%

Wisconsin: 24%

Pennsylvania: 9%

Texas: 7%

California: 2.5%

“When you put the 1% in context, and I think people understand that we are doing pretty well,” Cuomo said.

So how is New York State doing on Monday? Statewide, the overall infection rate is 1.2%. If the red zone areas are taken out, New York State sits at a 1.2% positive infection rate. The good news is that the infection rate in the red zones is at 3.3%. Just last week, it was at over 6%.

Here is a breakdown by region across the state:

New York City: 1.3%

Capital Region: 1.1%

Central New York: 1.1%

Finger Lakes: 1.5%

Long Island: 1.0%

Mid-Hudson Valley: 1.4%

Mohawk Valley: 0.3%

North Country: 1.3%

Southern Tier: 1.2%

Western New York: 0.9%

Cuomo also talked about unemployment numbers in the state. At the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate was 16%.Today, the rate is 9.7%.

“That is also very good news. We have a long way to go, but we are moving in the right direction,” Cuomo said.