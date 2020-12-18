How has vaccine distribution gone statewide? Coronavirus Posted: Dec 18, 2020 / 05:38 PM EST / Updated: Dec 18, 2020 / 05:41 PM EST Interactive Coronavirus Maps Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday about vaccines and how distribution has gone statewide. Click the player above to watch the full interview.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App