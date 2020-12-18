How has vaccine distribution gone statewide?

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday about vaccines and how distribution has gone statewide.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected