How is SU, Onondaga County preparing to vaccinate college students?

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — On April 6, everyone 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State. That age group includes all of those who are in college. How are Syracuse University and Onondaga County preparing to get vaccinations for these students?

Onondaga County reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and almost half of them involved students at Syracuse University. And 79% of new COVID cases are among people under the age of 40.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is efforting vaccines for college-aged people so that at the beginning of next week, they can begin the process of fighting back against the virus, which is clearly making its way around campus.

“The rationale behind the vaccine is that you vaccinate those who are most vulnerable to keep them out of the hospital. We have done that. Now the biggest risk is these congregate settings and young people are just more active. It is who they are. They have been going through this for 13 months,” McMahon said.

Syracuse University told students in an email on Thursday night the Barnes Center at The Arch is preparing to become a vaccination site if it gets supply. The university encouraging every student to get vaccinated.

Unfortunately, there are still some logistics issues, including finding out how many vaccines the county will get from the state for next week. That information should arrive over the weekend.