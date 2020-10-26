How much are you spending on Halloween and will your family be trick-or-treating?

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like everything in 2020, Halloween will look and feel a little different. Though there is no ban on trick-or-treating, public health officials are reminding people to wear masks, social distance, and to try and stick with a household family group.

According to a survey conducted for the National Retail Federation, fewer people are planning to trick or treat, throw or attend a party, visit a haunted house or hand out candy compared to 2019.

The organization estimates the consumers will spend around $8 billion on Halloween-related items. That is down from last year as well as the past four years.

While overall spending on Halloween is down, those who are buying candy, costumes, and decorations are spending more per person.

How are consumers allocating the money they plan or already have spent on Halloween? Well, pretty evenly among the major categories for the spooky holiday.

If you do plan to go out Halloween night, what will the weather be like? The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team has you covered.

