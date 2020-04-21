Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

How much testing is needed before the nation reopens?

(WSYR-TV) — Economic and public health experts putting out new reports – detailing two different plans for reopening society.

Both reports say the United States will have to be able to perform millions of COVID-19 tests each week to safely reopen the economy.

The two plans differ on the exact number of tests. The Rockefeller Foundation report calls for between three and thirty-million tests a week to get a handle on the pandemic — while Harvard’s Center for Ethics places that number at twenty-million tests every day.

Both proposals cast doubt on the country’s readiness to relax social distancing measures just yet — which some states are already starting to do.

