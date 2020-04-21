How much testing is needed before the nation reopens?

(WSYR-TV) — Economic and public health experts putting out new reports – detailing two different plans for reopening society.
Both reports say the United States will have to be able to perform millions of COVID-19 tests each week to safely reopen the economy.
The two plans differ on the exact number of tests. The Rockefeller Foundation report calls for between three and thirty-million tests a week to get a handle on the pandemic — while Harvard’s Center for Ethics places that number at twenty-million tests every day.
Rockefeller Foundation Testing Report
Harvard Center for Ethics Testing Report
Both proposals cast doubt on the country’s readiness to relax social distancing measures just yet — which some states are already starting to do.
