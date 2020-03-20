How to handle life at home during social distancing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — schools across New York State are closed amid coronavirus concerns. This means teachers and parents are tackling remote learning for the first time. To help ease some of the stress for families, Dr. Tiffany Koszalka from Syracuse University joined NewsChannel 9 by phone. She has worked extensively on NASA education projects to develop distance learning.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- News on the Go: 3/20/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 3/20/20
- Champions: 3/20/20
- The List: 3/20/20
- TechBytes: 3/20/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App