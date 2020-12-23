(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Bishop Douglas Lucia from the Syracuse Catholic Diocese on Wednesday about how to practice religious traditions during COVID-19.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Bills excited about the possibility of having fans at playoff game
- Bills excited about the possibility of having fans at playoff game
- 3 injured in car crash near Auburn shortly after police attempt to pull vehicle over
- NYS Republican leaders outline 2021 priorities
- Cuomo to extend pandemic eviction moratorium
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App