How to prove you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — If you’re hoping to get your young teen vaccinated, there are some things you need to have to prove their eligibility.

Just like the last few months, the first thing you’ll need to do is make an appointment. Walk-ins won’t be allowed at vaccination sites.

You’ll need to prove you are who you say you are by filling out information ahead of time on either your county website or the New York State website. You’ll be asked for your name, age, and address.

If you’re able to get the vaccine for your age, you’ll need to show one of the following:

State or government-issued identification

A statement from your landlord

A current rent receipt or lease

Mortgage records

Younger recipients for the vaccine can provide two of the following:

A statement from another person

Current mail

School records

Other ways of proving your age can include a driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, marriage certificate, or life insurance policy with your birthdate.

Anyone under 18 must be joined by a parent or guardian to receive a COVID vaccine. Those who are 16 or 17 will be only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine for now because it’s the only one authorized for those age groups.