How vaccinated is Central New York? See the numbers broken down by zip code here

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — With all of the developments for COVID-19 in the region, you may wonder: how vaccinated is Central New York? According to New York State’s vaccine tracker, here is the data that was last updated on Wednesday October 6, 2021.

The state tracker records vaccination rates by county, and also shows rates by zip code here. Below is a breakdown of CNY county vaccination rates. All of these numbers can be found by selecting “people with completed vaccine series” on the tracker.

Onondaga County

The numbers below from Onondaga County account for the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated, either with one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna. The zip code with the lowest vaccination rate in the county is Delphi Falls (13051) at 32.5%, and the highest rate can be found in Pompey (13138) at over 99%.

Cayuga County

According to the state tracker, the zip code with the lowest vaccination rate in Cayuga County is in Auburn (13024) at 0.7%*. The other zip code located in Auburn (13021) has a vaccination rate of 58.8%. The zip code with the highest rate is Fair Haven at over 99% of the population being fully vaccinated.

Source: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/vaccination-rates-zip-code *The zip code 13024 is the zip code for Auburn Correctional Facility

Oswego County

In Oswego County, the county with the lowest vaccination rate is Richland at 32.6%, with the highest rate belonging to Minetto with 87.3%.

Madison County

Madison County zip codes are listed below, with Peterboro having the lowest vaccination rate at 8.8%, and Leonardsville having the highest at over 99%.

Cortland County

According to the New York State tracker, the zip code with the lowest vaccination rate is 13863 (Willet) at 25.9% and the highest percentage is 91% in Little York.

Oneida County

Oneida County was not categorized under Central New York, but the numbers are listed below. The lowest vaccination rate is in Knoxboro at 6.7% and the highest is in Hinckley at over 99%.

Chenango County

Chenango County also was not included in the Central New York region category, but the numbers are listed below. The zip code with the lowest vaccination rate is Smithville Flats at 28.4%, and the highest is in North Pitcher at 77.1%

If you live in a county not listed here, visit the tracker to use the “county” drop-down menu to see the vaccination rate in your area.