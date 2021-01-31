Hundreds of COVID vaccine appointments available at NYS Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — COVID-19 vaccine appointments across each county and state-run location have gone fast. Many of the state-run sites are booked up for a while.

However, the state has reopened hundreds of appointment slots at some of its sites, including the New York State Fairgrounds.

As of 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 31, there are a few thousand spots open for late-March to mid-April at the fairgrounds.

Click HERE for the link to sign up for an appointment.

You must be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here to see if you fit the requirements.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, Central New York has given 98% of vaccine doses it has received so far.