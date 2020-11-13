‘I think we’re in the 2nd wave’; Onondaga Co. sees more than 200 new COVID cases Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon took to Facebook on Friday to provide an update to the community on the coronavirus cases. The county added 210 more cases to its total. “I think we’re in the second wave and the Halloween surge has pushed us there,” said McMahon. “Tomorrow will also be in an elevated range and this is the range we’re in. And it takes 2 to 3 weeks to move the needle at this point.”

Unfortunately, another neighbor has lost their battle with COVID-19 bringing the total to 219 deaths in Onondaga County since the pandemic began in mid-March.

The big concern for the county exec. and the health department is the correlation between active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As case numbers rise, so do the number of patients needing hospitalization. McMahon said the treatment has gotten better since the beginning of the pandemic with the average hospital stay roughly 4 and a half days and 6 and a half days for those in the ICU. 14 new patients were admitted to the hospital Friday, 8 were discharged, and 10 patients are in the ICU.

“This is about being able to treat our sick in the community at large, not just COVID,” said McMahon. “We need to make sure we can meet the needs of the community.” He said the hospitals say they are in decent shape but the numbers are approaching what they were at the beginning of the pandemic.

98 of the new 210 cases are from community spread. McMahon said 7 are travel-related and none of those people self-quarantined when returning from their trip. He said if you have plans to travel the Thanksgiving, be sure to get a test when you return and follow the state’s travel guidance.

McMahon said it’s time to go back to basics and use common sense. He asked everyone to be a homebody this weekend. “This is the smart thing to do and it will help us to avoid increases.”