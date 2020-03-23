IBM announces initiative to speed up coronavirus-based research

(WSYR-TV) — As the coronavirus shuts down many businesses, others are stepping up to help fight the pandemic.
Tech giant IBM announced over the weekend an initiative aimed at increasing access to top-notch computers for groups researching the virus.
The effort expecting to super-compute resources that should make COVID-19-based research much quicker.
