Immunocompromised Camillus mom desperate for vaccine so children can leave year-long lockdown

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amanda Cosamano, a mom from Camillus, admits that the “light at the end of the tunnel” feeling she had when the coronavirus vaccine was approved has since dimmed.

Cosamano wants the vaccine — not for her life to get back to normal, but for her children’s lives.

Cosamano hasn’t let her children leave the house since March 16, the day Onondaga County confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

Her husband’s work has been done mostly from home. Groceries have been picked up curbside. The kids are only allowed to go to the orthodontist. No in-person socialization, school, or sports.

Amanda feels the lockdown has been hardest on her 13-year-old son. She tells NewsChannel 9: “We considered sending him for basketball. I thought, ‘he’s been waiting so long.’ I feel like I’ve taken so much from him this year and I don’t want to take another thing. We tried having him run on the treadmill with an N-95. He can’t breathe in it, so he can’t do it.”

“He said, ‘Mom, that’s okay. There’s next year’,” she added.

The Cosamano kids understand why their mom is taking the pandemic so seriously. They know what it’s like to almost lose her.

Amanda has been hospitalized with sepsis twice, which means her immune system attacks not just viruses and bacteria but her organs. Coronavirus could kill her.

The only way life can get back to normal for the family is a vaccine for Amanda.

She’s been frustrated watching the governor expand eligibility to groups before people with compromised immune systems.

The CDC is allowing states to vaccine people with underlying health conditions, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he’s working with CDC to narrow the list of conditions eligible.

The current CDC guidelines dictating what qualifies as an underlying health condition was created when former President Donald Trump was still in office and is currently being reviewed by the new administration’s CDC leadership.

Under the guidance, four million New Yorkers would qualify. Since almost two million out of seven million eligible have already received the vaccine, the opening to four million people would almost double the number of people competing for the same small number of doses.

Cuomo said: “Eligibly without availability is illusory. Not only illusory, I believe it’s counterproductive because now you create additional anxiety.”

Amanda said she’d be okay with that anxiety — which would likely include joining the group of people currently eligible fighting for an appointment on different websites.