Inclement weather expected to delay vaccine shipments to Cortland County

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department has been told by the New York State Department of Health that planned deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine may be delayed this week due to inclement weather.

The county has begun preparations for a clinic at the end of this week but is ready to reschedule if the vaccine does not arrive. Anyone who is scheduled for this week will be notified by phone to reschedule.

“We appreciate everyone’s continued patience as we work together to administer vaccines to the community each time it’s provided to us.”

