Increasing interest in electric vehicles due to COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus has apparently made more people interested in buying electric vehicles.
That’s according to a survey done by a company in the United Kingdom.
Researchers say they asked people about their post-pandemic buying plans.
They say there was a connection between travel restrictions because of the coronavirus and improvements in air pollution.
The survey noted that 45 percent of those responding then said such improvements would make them consider buying an electric vehicle.
At the same time, 17 percent said they’ve already decided that their next vehicle would be electric.
