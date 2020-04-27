Independent pharmacies to provide testing for coronavirus

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — In another move to amp up testing, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is allowing more than 5,000 independent pharmacies across the state to provide COVID-19 diagnostic testing, joining several national drugstore chains already testing.

Previously, pharmacists could only test and provide immunizations for a limited number of diseases, such as the flu.

The coronavirus tests being offered will only say if you are positive or negative, and will not test for antibodies.

“Pharmacies are much more accessible. People have good relationships with their pharmacists, just like we do with our other health care practitioners, and at the same token, we are trying to meet the goals of the state during what is truly one of our most troubling times,” said Assemblyman John McDonald.

Pharmacists are currently waiting on guidelines as to when they can start providing the tests.