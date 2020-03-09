Infectious disease specialist discusses coronavirus as more positive cases reported in NYS

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. Stephen Thomas is an infectious disease specialist from Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He stopped by NewsChannel 9 to talk about the coronavirus as it makes its way closer to Central New York. Click the video player above to listen to his interview.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected