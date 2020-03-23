Inmate previously housed at Auburn Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department says an inmate who was previously housed at Auburn Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was transferred from the prison on Tuesday, March 17, and the Health Department was notified of the inmate’s positive test results on Sunday, March 22.

Right now, the Health Department is working to identify any staff who may have been in contact with the inmate who tested positive. Those staff members are being placed in mandatory quarantine and being monitored daily for symptoms.

