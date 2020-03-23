Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Inmate previously housed at Auburn Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department says an inmate who was previously housed at Auburn Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was transferred from the prison on Tuesday, March 17, and the Health Department was notified of the inmate’s positive test results on Sunday, March 22.

Right now, the Health Department is working to identify any staff who may have been in contact with the inmate who tested positive. Those staff members are being placed in mandatory quarantine and being monitored daily for symptoms.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected