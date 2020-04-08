Insulin company caps out-of-pocket costs during pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Officials with Eli Lilly and Company said they will limit the out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $35 per month.

The move comes in response to offset the financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The co-pay cap will cover the majority of the pharmaceutical company’s insulin, including the Humalog injection.

The program is open to the uninsured as well as commercially insured people with Type One Diabetes, but company officials said it is not available to Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Part D patients.

Insulin prices spiked nearly 100 percent between 2012 and 2016.