Interactive Map: How many coronavirus tests have been conducted in my state?

Coronavirus

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged across the country as more Americans are being tested for the virus. This interactive database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The U.S. now has more than 143,000 infections and 2,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, while around the world 732,000 people are infected. The true number of cases is thought to be considerably higher because of testing shortages and mild illnesses that have gone unreported.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information.

The data is collected directly from each state’s official department of health website.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
Hover over (or click on) the map to view the data for each state
WAVY.com created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date compared to the number of positive cases. WAVY.com collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website and will update this database around 5 p.m. ET daily as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

