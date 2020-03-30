Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus
Maps exist to show us where we are, as well as where we’re headed. The Associated Press COVID-19 county-by-county map does just that.

Today, America’s coastlines are streaked with deeper shades of red — California and New York in particular. That’s where most of the cases of the coroavirus are. Farther inland, the image grows paler, showing the regions that so far have escaped the worst of the pandemic that has dramatically changed the lives of more than a billion people.

