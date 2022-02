(WSYR-TV) — Tuesday, February 15, 2022, was supposed to be the day an advisory panel of experts from the FDA was to consider Pfizer’s vaccine for infants and toddlers. That’s not happening now and it’ll likely be six-to-eight weeks before things are settled.

Upstate University Hospital Dr. Joseph Domachowske, who’s been a part of the vaccine trials for this age group, joined NewsChannel 9 to discuss these developments.