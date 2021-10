ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two New York State Troopers, a suspect, and a passenger were hospitalized after a police chase and crash in Rochester Wednesday.

Investigators say US Marshals took a suspect in a Niagara County stabbing into custody at the scene on Dewey Avenue at Driving Park. That suspect, a female passenger, and two troopers were all taken to an area hospital with what police say are minor injuries.