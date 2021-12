(WSYR-TV) — As the new mask mandate is introduced, COVID-19 cases are still rapidly spreading across Central New York.

That’s true in Tompkins County which saw 344 new cases Sunday, the highest local single day increase since the start of the pandemic.

Frank Kruppa, the Tompkins County Public Health Director, joined NewsChannel 9 to discuss the uptick in cases and how the county is trying to fight the spread.