IRS adds phone line to answer Economic Impact Payment questions

Coronavirus
FILE – A woman holds a cellphone in front of a laptop computer.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has added 3,500 telephone representatives to answer questions about Economic Impact Payments.

The service is limited and the IRS encourages those seeking answers to look online at their Economic Impact Payment Information Center and the Get My Payment Tool before calling. Information on these sources is updated frequently.

Anyone who still has an issue with their Economic Impact Payment can call (800) 919-9835.

