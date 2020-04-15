IRS launches ‘Get My Payment’ tool for stimulus checks

(WSYR-TV) — The much-anticipated stimulus checks have started going out and you might have noticed an extra $1,200 or more in your bank account already.
But if you haven’t received a check yet, don’t worry. On Wednesday, the IRS launched a tracking tool to let people see exactly when their money will arrive.
To check where your payment is, click here.
Follow the prompts and you will be able to see where your stimulus money is.
