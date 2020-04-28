IRS still working on stimulus payments, bringing back workers to handle your calls

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, doors at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building are locked and covered with blinds as a sign posted advises that the office will be closed during the partial government shutdown in Seattle. Videos and reports claiming that you’ll have to pay back the relief checks the federal government is sending to millions of Americans are false, federal agencies confirmed to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Internal Revenue Service says it has already distributed stimulus payments to more than 89 million Americans, and over the coming weeks, it will get additional payments out to those still waiting.

The IRS provided a news release touting the number of payments it has made so far in each state.

We’ve received numerous questions from NewsChannel 9 viewers who have not yet received their stimulus payments, have had difficulty with the IRS web page designed to check the status of their payments, or have complicated situations that need an answer from an IRS employee.

The agency says it has updated its Get My Payment web page to provide what it called an “improved and smoother experience” for those eligible for stimulus payments.

Probably the most welcome news from the IRS is that it bringing employees back to assist taxpayers with their tax and stimulus issues.

The IRS has asked for volunteers to return to work for a 10% premium in pay at ten centers across the country.

For workers volunteering to work in mail rooms, which are considered higher risk, volunteers will get an extra 25% in pay.

CNN reports that while many IRS staffers worked from home, the agency had stopped answering its phone and processing paper returns because no one was at work to open the mail.

The returning employees will now get to the backlogged mail and start taking calls, though the agency will prioritize talking to taxpayers who need to verify their identity before they can get their refund.

