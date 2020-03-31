IRS: Stimulus cash coming soon, what you need to know

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — The Internal Revenue Service says the stimulus cash payments authorized by Congress and the President will be in your bank account within three weeks.

According to the IRS website, most people will not have to do anything to receive their payments of $1,200 for those who filed taxes individually, or 2,400 for married couples who filed jointly.

The IRS says the money will be directly deposited in your account based on either your 2019 tax return or your 2018 return.

For people whose direct deposit information is not on file with the IRS, the agency says it is working on a web-based portal that will be available shortly where you can provide your banking information and get your cash sooner than waiting for a paper check.

If you are a senior or another individual not legally required to file a tax return, the IRS says you will have to file a simple tax return in order to get your money.

How do you do that?

Well here’s what the IRS says: IRS.gov/coronavirus will soon provide information instructing people in these groups on how to file a 2019 tax return with simple, but necessary, information including their filing status, number of dependents and direct deposit bank account information.

Not mentioned in the post to irs.gov was how people without access to a computer, tablet, or smartphone or internet access could provide their information.

The IRS says they are still working on that.

We’ll update you when we hear more.

Here is the link to the IRS’s announcement.

Remember, there are income limitations.

Individuals earning up to $75,000 and married couples filing jointly earning up to $150,000 will get the full amount.

The payment is reduced as your income goes up with the cutoff at $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples.

