Is New York eligible for extended unemployment benefits?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) NewsChannel 9 received several emails and calls about extended unemployment benefits.

The inquiries are based on a posting from the NYS Labor Department’s website:

The federal government enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which includes extended unemployment benefits. New York has not qualified for these extended benefits at this time, but we will continue to monitor the situation and leverage all federal resources to help New Yorkers survive the economic hardships associated with the novel coronavirus. If New York State DOES qualify for the extended benefits, New Yorkers do NOT need to do anything new.

We reached out to the Labor Department for clarification, and their response was we have not yet reached the point where New York is eligible.

Here is their statement:

Under state and federal law, extended benefits only turn on when a statutory formula is satisfied; the formula requires that the unemployment rate be a certain level for a  period of time.  With NYS recent historical low unemployment rate, we simply haven’t triggered it.  

Meanwhile, the Labor Department is dealing with unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits that has caused interruptions and glitches in its telephone and online application systems.

Stay Connected