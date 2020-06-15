Is there a relationship between a spike in crime and the coronavirus pandemic? Onondaga County DA weighs in

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There have been eight homicides in Syracuse over about two weeks and, over that same time period, several other incidents of violence from shootings to stabbings. Behind some of them is what the Onondaga County District Attorney calls a perfect storm.

“How in the name of God this could have spilled over to murder is beyond me, but it did,” said D.A. Bill Fitzpatrick. He’s talking about the stabbing death of 44-year-old Chennal Price-Green outside the Syracuse Community Health Center last Wednesday morning.

While Fitzpatrick can’t blame other specific crimes on the pandemic, he says something is different.

“We’ve had 10 murders in just a little bit over a month. That’s an extraordinary number for Onondaga County that would put us over 100 for the year, which would be four times our average number of homicides,” he said.

Going through the numbers, Fitzpatrick says shootings are up 68 percent from this time last year. There’s also an uptick in stabbings. The type of crimes occurring is important.

Gunfire is dispassionate. You hold a weapon you fire from a distance and you shoot. Stabbing is a very intimate form of homicide. It’s up close, it’s personal, and it takes a particular type of rage to commit that crime. So that indicates to me that there’s more at play here than just normal people being angry and killing each other. Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick

“Part of that has to do with the two catastrophes that have hit New York. The coronavirus and the quote on quote bail reform,” said D.A. Fitzpatrick.

They’re both factors that won’t go away overnight, but Fitzpatrick is optimistic.

“We’ll learn that dealing with anger and problems and whatever issues may afflict you, have to be dealt with in a peaceful manner,” said Fitzpatrick.

In the past few days, Syracuse Police have also responded to a 13-year-old who was stabbed and a 10-year-old grazed by a bullet.

