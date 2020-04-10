Ithaca cancels 4th of July fireworks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Coronavirus concerns are already cancelling some summer plans.
On Thursday, Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick posted on Twitter that the 2020 4th of July fireworks in Ithaca were cancelled.
