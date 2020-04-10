Ithaca cancels 4th of July fireworks

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- With so many now out of work and left to fend for themselves at home, the Food Bank of Central New York is seeing an increase in demand. But the agency is also trying to make sure their employees are safe in meeting those needs.

How much of an increase are they seeing? To put things into perspective, the chief development officer of the Food Bank says normally, they distribute about 1.4 million pounds of food per month. last month alone, that number increased by more than 500,000 pounds.