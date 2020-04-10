Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Ithaca cancels 4th of July fireworks

Coronavirus
WEEHAWKEN, NJ. – JULY 4: The New York City skyline is seen in the distance as fireworks explode over the Hudson River during the Macy’s fireworks display July 4, 2009 in Weehawken, New Jersey. It was the first time since 2000 that the Macy’s display took place over the Hudson River and not the East […]

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Coronavirus concerns are already cancelling some summer plans.

On Thursday, Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick posted on Twitter that the 2020 4th of July fireworks in Ithaca were cancelled.

