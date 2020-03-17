Closings
Ithaca College extends online instruction through end of semester

Coronavirus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Ithaca College announced that all classes will be done online through the end of the semester.

The College also announced that Commencement will now be held Saturday, August 1.

To read the entire release from President Shirley Collado, click here.

