Ithaca company developing a fully-automated COVID-19 test kit

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rheonix Inc, an Ithaca-based company, is working to develop a coronavirus (COVID-19) test kit.

Rheonix Inc. is a leading company in highly automated molecular diagnostics. Their kits will use its Encompass MDx workstation.

Upon authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the new test will allow for the fully-automated detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus, which is a disease.

The Rheonix system is a fully automated, sample-to-answer microfluidic system that provides test results in four hours and requires no technician involvement after the sample is loaded. The workstation automatically introduces clinical specimens directly from their barcoded collection tubes into the wells of the microfluidic Rheonix CARD® cartridges, and processes all virus detection reactions on the cartridge within the closed workstation.

Once the test is completed, all biological waste remains enclosed in the disposable cartridge and is destroyed. The fully enclosed, self-contained workstation and cartridge system eliminate the technician’s need to handle the sample and reduce the possibility for spread of the highly communicable virus.

Due to its relatively low workstation size and cost, low per-sample test cost, and the ability for the assay to be performed by a single technician with no special training, the Rheonix test is easy to implement.

It can be rapidly deployed to a broad range of low- and medium-throughput laboratories, including regional hospital labs, physician offices, public health testing sites, and clinics.

Rheonix is working with a consortium of leading New York state collaborators to test and validate the assay. Inactivated samples of the coronavirus are being provided by ZeptoMetrix, a Buffalo-based company that manufactures biological material for diagnostics development. A leading New York health care network is providing clinical samples and expertise, and Gregory Wilding, Ph.D., chair of the biostatistics department of the University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions, will validate the results. Rheonix anticipates submitting an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the FDA on the Rheonix COVID-19 MDx assay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 as soon as validation is complete.

