Ithaca High School students to continue remote learning through November 6

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca High School students will continue to learn remotely through November 6.

In a statement posted on the district’s website, it says that “In-person IHS Gold Cohort students will return to campus on Monday, November 9, 2020, and in-person IHS Red Cohort students will return on Thursday, November 12, 2020.”

On Wednesday, the district announced it would be switching to remote learning for Ithaca High School and Cayuga Heights Elementary after three students in the district tested positive for COVID-19.