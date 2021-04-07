Ithaca hosting pop-up COVID vaccination clinics

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Tompkins County, a pop-up vaccination clinic is coming to Ithaca’s West Hill neighborhood this weekend. The county health department is trying to reach people of color and those traditionally underserved by the healthcare system in their vaccination efforts.

Just this week, the health department and Reach Medical administered dozens of Johnson and Johnson doses at the Southside Community Center.

On Saturday, the health department will be giving out 200 Moderna doses at the Lehman Alternative Community School. County health department staff and volunteers are giving out links and helping people in the West Hill and West End neighborhoods sign up for the clinic.

If you live near the school and are looking for a vaccine, you can call 211 during normal business hours for help.