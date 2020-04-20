Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

James Street Wegmans location conducting antibody testing

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson for Wegmans tells NewsChannel 9 that the James Street location is one of five Wegmans locations across the state where the New York State Department of Health is conducting antibody testing.

The tests are designed to tell if a person had previously been infected with coronavirus. The results then help state leaders determine the spread of the virus and other information on who was impacted by it.

Here are the Wegmans stores where testing took place on Sunday:

  • James Street, Syracuse
  • Johnson City, Binghamton
  • Amherst Street, Buffalo
  • Alberta Drive, Amherst
  • East Avenue, Rochester

At each store, the Department of Health had approximately five nurses, and each site conducted between 100 and 150 tests.

A Wegmans spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 that New York State completed about two-thirds of their tests on Sunday, and plan to continue testing at those locations on Monday.

“It is crucial that we all do our part in overcoming this virus and we are pleased to support the state in this important step,” a spokesperson for Wegmans said.

