Jamesville-DeWitt HS moving to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students that attend Jamesville-DeWitt High School will be learning remotely on Monday, November 2, and Tuesday, November 3 after a student in the district tested positive for COVID-19.
The Onondaga County Health Department will contact anyone that had contact with the student.
