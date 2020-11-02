Jamesville-DeWitt HS moving to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students that attend Jamesville-DeWitt High School will be learning remotely on Monday, November 2, and Tuesday, November 3 after a student in the district tested positive for COVID-19.

The Onondaga County Health Department will contact anyone that had contact with the student.

