Jamesville Elementary will remain open after student tests positive for COVID-19

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jamesville-DeWitt Superintendent Peter Smith said in a statement posted on the district’s website that Jamesville Elementary School would remain open after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement says the student was last in school on Tuesday, October 6, and contact tracing is underway.

In the statement, Smith said, “The Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of identifying and notifying individuals who were in close contact with the student within two days from the onset of the student’s symptoms. Based on this timeline, we decided that our schools can remain open. If you are not contacted by the health department but would still like to be tested, please visit this website to find a testing location near you.”

The student who tested positive, along with anyone else who may have been exposed to COVID-19, will not return to school until the health department gives them the okay.