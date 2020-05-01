Javits Center Hospital in NYC closing on Friday

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — The Javits Center Hospital in New York City is closing on Friday after treating more than 1,000 patients over the last few weeks for coronavirus.
Only a few dozen patients were left at the hospital and they are being released before the end of the day.
The temporary field hospital was set up to ease the burden on hospitals in the city. However, the facility and the other three military-run field hospitals in the area will not be breaking down right away.
They will remain set up in case of a second wave of the virus.
