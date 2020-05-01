Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Javits Center Hospital in NYC closing on Friday

Coronavirus
In this March 24, 2020 file photo, stacks of medical supplies are housed at the Jacob Javits Center that will become a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — The Javits Center Hospital in New York City is closing on Friday after treating more than 1,000 patients over the last few weeks for coronavirus.

Only a few dozen patients were left at the hospital and they are being released before the end of the day.

The temporary field hospital was set up to ease the burden on hospitals in the city. However, the facility and the other three military-run field hospitals in the area will not be breaking down right away.

They will remain set up in case of a second wave of the virus.

