Jefferson Co. offers COVID-19 testing after multiple exposures along river communities at July 4th parties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jefferson Public Health Services is setting up a COVID-19 testing site after 16 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from the July 4th weekend.

The New York State Department of Health is working with Jefferson Public Health Services to investigate multiple large public gatherings that were held over the holiday weekend along the river communities in Jefferson County.

Anyone who attended these types of gatherings and did not take precautions such as wearing a face covering or social distancing is urged to get tested.

While in its early stages, the investigation has contacted more than 100 people who may be at risk. The New York State Contact Tracing Program is continuing to work to identify additional individuals who may have been exposed.

Testing for anyone who thinks they may have been exposed will be available at the Clayton Firehouse located at 855 Graves Street in Clayton today, Friday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you are not permitted to be tested at this event. Anyone who is symptomatic should contact their primary healthcare provider to arrange testing. Anyone under 18 will need a parent or guardian present for consent.