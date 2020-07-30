Jefferson Co. reports 1st COVID-19 death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jefferson County reported its first death from COVID-19 on Thursday.
Jefferson County has not had a new positive COVID-19 case in three days and has just a .6% infection rate, one of the lowest in New York State.
In a statement, County Administrator Robert Hagemann said:
“Regrettably, this is a day that we had hoped would never come… We must remain vigilant in our efforts to minimize the spread of this terrible virus by continuing to exercise social distancing and wearing a mask in public. Hopefully, this will be the only time that we’ll have to advise you of such a tragic matter involving one of our residents.”
