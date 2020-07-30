Jefferson Co. reports 1st COVID-19 death

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Jefferson County_1517880115587.jpg.jpg

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jefferson County reported its first death from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Jefferson County has not had a new positive COVID-19 case in three days and has just a .6% infection rate, one of the lowest in New York State.

In a statement, County Administrator Robert Hagemann said:

“Regrettably, this is a day that we had hoped would never come… We must remain vigilant in our efforts to minimize the spread of this terrible virus by continuing to exercise social distancing and wearing a mask in public. Hopefully, this will be the only time that we’ll have to advise you of such a tragic matter involving one of our residents.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected