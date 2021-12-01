Jefferson County COVID positivity rate rises to 12.6%, officials urging precautions

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID infection rate is continuing to grow in Jefferson County.

On December 1, Jefferson County officials reported 80 new COVID cases. This resulted in the seven-day COVID positivity rate growing to 12.6%. Since it first spiked in late November rate has been steadily increasing as it hit 10% before Thanksgiving.

There are now 729 Jefferson County residents in mandatory COVID isolation, 30 of which are hospitalized with the virus. There are also 1,078 individuals in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus. To date, there have been 13,278 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

To combat the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County Public Health Service issued a list of recommendations to follow. This includes staying home if feeling ill and isolating if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or awaiting test results.

JCPHS also reminded residents that if they test positive for COVID-19, they will be contacted by a case investigator and receive a text message from New York State.

Individuals are also reminded to wear a mask, physically distance from others, wash hands regularly and get the COVID-19 vaccine. A full list of vaccination clinics can be found online.