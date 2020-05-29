Interactive Maps

Jefferson County Fair is cancelled

WATERTOWN, NY (WSYR-TV) Organizers of the Jefferson County Fair report the fair scheduled for July 7 through 12 is cancelled.

In a post to the fair’s website, organizers said that due to current restrictions on public gatherings and the uncertainty as to when events like county fairs will be allowed and with what restrictions, the board of directors decided to cancel this year’s fair.

