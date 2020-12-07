Jefferson County offering free COVID-19 testing Monday and Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday and Tuesday, Jefferson County will be offering COVID-19 testing for those who want it.
The first site will be at Samaritan Medical Center on Washington Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.
The second location will be Carthage Area Hospital. On Monday, testing will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tests are free, but you need to make an appointment before heading over.
