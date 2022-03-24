JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased again.

This was confirmed in a daily update from Jefferson County officials on March 24 as its rate per 100,000 residents hit 81.94 resulting in a “LOW” community level.

Although there were 17 new cases on Thursday, according to Jefferson County, mandatory isolations decreased by 2 dropping to 68. At the time of the report, hospitalizations remained at 4 and there were no COVID-19 cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Jefferson County also did not report any new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. However, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 162 deaths and 24,983 total cases in the county.

Despite Jefferson County’s transmission status being eased, officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions.

This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure. COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.